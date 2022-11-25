Deutsche Bank AG Buys 228,998 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,881,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $31,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.88 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

