Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,461,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,963,354 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $27,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.85 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.