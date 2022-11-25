Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,909,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $28,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,292,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,911,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.71 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

