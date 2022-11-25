Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.92 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,860 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.