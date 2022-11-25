Deutsche Bank AG Has $28.36 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,944 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 139,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 71,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.6 %

RHI stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

