Deutsche Bank AG Has $30.47 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Loews were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $319,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 33.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Shares of L stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.
