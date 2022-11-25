Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,586 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BOX were worth $30,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $39,518,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BOX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 616.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of BOX by 39.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

