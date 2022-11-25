Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,928,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $28,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 588,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

