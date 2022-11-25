Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190,523 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $30,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 160.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

