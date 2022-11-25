Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,872 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in California Resources were worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

