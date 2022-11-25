Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $31,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $56,901,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,467.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

