Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $29,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $333.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $544.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

