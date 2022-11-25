Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -164.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

