Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nordson were worth $29,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 196.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 96.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $234.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

