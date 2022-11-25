Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,739 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after buying an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

