Deutsche Bank AG Sells 158,775 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,775 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $30,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,564,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 175.5% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 475,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,643 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 146.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 139,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 130,045 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

