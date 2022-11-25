Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,576 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $30,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $391.74 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.16 and a 200-day moving average of $365.32.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.38.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

