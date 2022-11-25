Deutsche Bank AG Sells 217,363 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,363 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cameco were worth $27,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cameco

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.