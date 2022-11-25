Deutsche Bank AG Sells 284,905 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of COOP opened at $44.25 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares in the company, valued at $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

