Deutsche Bank AG Sells 32,186 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $31,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,427,000 after purchasing an additional 881,580 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

