Deutsche Bank AG Sells 501,769 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 501,769 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $29,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

