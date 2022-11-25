Deutsche Bank AG Sells 79,435 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,435 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $28,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,966 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 799,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 211.3% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

