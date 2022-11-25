Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

