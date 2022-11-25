Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Diana Shipping by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Shares of DSX opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.