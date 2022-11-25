Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $108.66 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

