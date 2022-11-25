Donald G. Basile Sells 101,633 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 101,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $493,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,291,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,869.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.99 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $11,351,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $3,783,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $835,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CompoSecure

CMPO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.