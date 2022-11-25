Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $60.62 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.