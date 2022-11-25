Douglas K. Howell Sells 10,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

