Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EGTYF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

