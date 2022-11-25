Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.67

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.
EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $590.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
