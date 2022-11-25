Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.67

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $590.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.