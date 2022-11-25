Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

