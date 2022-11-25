Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,913,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,964,000 after buying an additional 84,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,250,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 582.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,063,000 after buying an additional 399,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after buying an additional 177,084 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Encore Capital Group Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

