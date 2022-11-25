Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,827 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIRE opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

