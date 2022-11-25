ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) PT Set at $4.25 by Ascendiant Capital Markets

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) has been given a $4.25 price objective by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NDRA opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

