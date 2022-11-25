ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) PT Set at $4.25 by Ascendiant Capital Markets

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) has been given a $4.25 price objective by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Down 5.5 %
NDRA opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.08.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
