Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 558,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -36.81%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.