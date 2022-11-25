Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.29. Energy Vault shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 357 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRGV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Insider Activity

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,953.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock worth $563,475. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 158.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.