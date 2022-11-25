EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ENS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Down 1.3 %

EnerSys stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $83.26.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,341,000 after buying an additional 77,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after buying an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.