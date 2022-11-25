Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff Sells 7,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $315.78 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 52.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 78.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

