Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,143 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCE opened at $84.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $108.08.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

