Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 137.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 163,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 94,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 97.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 88,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.