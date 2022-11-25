Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Price Target Cut to €180.00

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Esker Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. Esker has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.67.
About Esker
