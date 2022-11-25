EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EVGIF opened at 1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.14. EverGen Infrastructure has a twelve month low of 1.37 and a twelve month high of 4.21.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

