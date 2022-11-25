EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance
EVGIF opened at 1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.14. EverGen Infrastructure has a twelve month low of 1.37 and a twelve month high of 4.21.
EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverGen Infrastructure (EVGIF)
