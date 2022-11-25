EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in EverQuote by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,977 shares of company stock valued at $536,652 in the last three months. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

