Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley Sells 75,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.