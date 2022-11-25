Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.01

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 31.01 and last traded at 30.41, with a volume of 2615 shares. The stock had previously closed at 30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth $60,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

