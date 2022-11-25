Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 3,060.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 122.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 894,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 67.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 430,202 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,230 shares of company stock worth $1,476,958. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

