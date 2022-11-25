Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $763.86

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$763.86 and last traded at C$763.86, with a volume of 596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$758.65.

FFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$666.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$669.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 104.5300005 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

