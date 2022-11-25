Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $27,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 116,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fastenal by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 198.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,364 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Up 0.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

