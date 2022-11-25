Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

