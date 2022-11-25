Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) PT Lowered to €37.00

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HSBC from €41.00 ($41.84) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLMNF. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($41.84) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.